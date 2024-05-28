Man Jumps from Bridge onto I-40, Emergency Responders on Scene

Kingston, TN – Around 1:45 this afternoon, emergency responders were dispatched to the area just east of Kingston’s main exit in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 354.2 at the High Point Orchard Road overpass. A man allegedly jumped from the bridge onto the interstate.

Kingston Fire First Responders, the police department, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and an ambulance arrived on the scene. The individual was found responsive and was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center in Knoxville in serious condition.

The interstate was shut down in both directions temporarily to allow emergency personnel to safely attend to the individual and transport him to the hospital. No further details have been released at this time.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

