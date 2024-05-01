Major Accident on I-40 Triggers Rescue Operation and Highway Closure

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News

Tuesday afternoon turned chaotic on the eastbound lanes of I-40 as emergency responders raced to the scene of a single-vehicle accident near the 342-mile marker, descending Rockwood Mountain. The incident, occurring just before 5:00 p.m., demanded swift action from rescue squads as a vehicle veered off the roadway, necessitating the extrication of individuals trapped inside.

The severity of the situation prompted authorities to temporarily close one lane of the interstate to facilitate the safe removal of patients from the wreckage. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) swiftly moved in to investigate the crash scene.

One individual required urgent medical attention, prompting their transportation by ambulance to rendezvous with a LifeStar helicopter. to airlift the patient to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville for further treatment.

We are awaiting the accident report from the THP.

