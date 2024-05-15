Lori Ellen Makins, Sunbright

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Lori Ellen Makins, age 49, of Sunbright, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Lori was born on March 24, 1975.

Lori is survived by her husband Keneth Makins; sons Jericho and wife Miranda Makins and Jordan Makins and fiancé Mollie Weddle; grandsons Jameson and Oliver Makins.

The family is honoring Lori’s wishes to be cremated. No services will be scheduled. 

If anyone wants to make a donation in honor of Lori Makins, they need to go to this link. POTS is a disease that Lori Makins suffered from with very few treatment options. Any donations go to research of this disease. https://www.standinguptopots.org/

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lori Ellen Makins.

About News Department

Check Also

Kenneth Tyron Jackson, 46

It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.