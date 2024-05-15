Linda Lou Treadway Cook, Rockwood

Linda Lou Treadway Cook, age 81, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with her LORD on Monday, May 13, 2024. She was born March 3, 1943, in Rockwood and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood where she was a member of the Celebration Choir and the Joy Fellowship. She loved to travel to different states and play Bingo with her brothers and sister-in-law. She was an avid fan of our Tennessee Vols and Rockwood Tigers, and she loved anything NASCAR and Elvis. She was employed by Kyser Roth for over 40 years where she made many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Annas Treadway Lowe; brother, Glen Richard Lowe; and son-in-law, Mike Rutherford.

Survivors include:

Loving Husband of 44 years: Larry Cook of Rockwood, TN

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Shelia McNees (Terry) of Foley, AL

Karen Hinkle (Brian) of Knoxville, TN

Sabrina Rutherford of Rockwood, TN

Sons & Daughter-in-law: Tom Boles (Leslie) of Louisville, KY

David Cook of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Brittany, Ashley, Christopher, Elliott, Peyton, Hayden, and Rebekah

Great Grandchildren: Olivia, Jase, Emily, Nolan, Annalynn, and Sadie Lou

Brother: David F. Lowe of Westel, TN

Sister: Deanna Heck of Chattanooga, TN

Sister-in-law: Betty Lowe of Cookeville, TN

And several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, TN 37854. A Celebration of Life Service will follow on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church, Rockwood with Bro. Ben McNees officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Linda Lou Treadway Cook.

