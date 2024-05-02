Linda Kay Michaels Randolph, Pinson

Linda Kay Michaels Randolph, age 74, of Pinson, TN, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. She was born May 12, 1949, in Knoxville to the late Howard and Ada Michaels. Linda loved spending time with her family. She retired from the State of Tennessee as Regional Area Director of Vocational Rehabilitation Services. She had a servant’s heart and took great pride in her work.

She is survived by her brother Thomas Michaels and wife Libby, sister Jane Carter; daughter Stacy Ralston Childress and husband Lamar; grandsons Brennen and Aiden Childress; several nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm May 10, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A small graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, May 11, 2024, at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens, officiated by her nephew Jeff Michaels.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...