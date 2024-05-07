Leslie Ray Lowe Sr, Oliver Springs

Leslie Ray Lowe, Sr. age 73 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday Evening, May 7, 2024, from 5-6:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.

The funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm with Bro. Lonnie Lowe and Pastor Steve Randolph officiating.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 am at Graves Gap Church Cemetery.

Full obituary will be posted soon.

