Laurance “Larry” Raymond Kornacki, Rockwood

Laurance “Larry” Raymond Kornacki, age 78, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 4, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. Larry was owner and CEO of A&R Packing Company, Inc., located in Livonia, Michigan. He was also very active in the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Roane County Youth Leadership Program where he was recently awarded the 14th Annual Dr. Paul Goldberg Leadership Award for his dedication and countless hours of service to Roane County. Larry was also a member of the Kingston Rotary Club. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Helen Kornacki.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife​

​Marie Iannetta of Rockwood, TN

Sons​​

Robert Kornacki & wife, Erika of Port Huron, MI

​​​Brian Kornacki of Troy, MI

Step-son​

James “Jim” Smithbauer & wife, Marcia of Quispamsis, NB Canada

Step-daughter​

Lara Travis & husband, Clay of Franklin, TN

Grandchildren​

Daniel, David, Andrew, Chase, Francesca, Isaac, Dean, Fox, Lincoln, Edward Nash

Sister-in-law​

Cynthia Iannetta of Canton, MI

Several extended family members and dear friends

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date in Michigan. Arrangements will be announced once available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

