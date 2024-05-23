Larry E. Bolden, 80

Larry E. Bolden was a faithful man of God. He loved the Lord, his precious family, and all he met on the pathway of life. He was a guiding light to so many, always offering kindness, love, and laughter to friends and family. Watching his family grow and learn about the Lord was his greatest joy. His wisdom and guidance will be missed by so many. Larry E. Bolden was born on December 3, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Rev. Robert and Maxine Bolden. He served with the 173rd Airborne in Vietnam as a first machine gunner and a paratrooper in 1964-65. On November 11, 1965, he married Retta Patterson. In June of 1967 Larry accepted the call to the ministry, and so began a life of dedication to serving the Lord with his beloved Retta always at his side. His first church as a pastor was Bible Baptist in Harriman, TN followed by Calvary Baptist in South Pittsburg, TN from 1969-1971. From 1974-76 he served at Westside Baptist in Rossville, Ga. In 1976 Larry founded Southwest Point Baptist Church and ministered there until his retirement in 2021. Throughout his life, the number 307 was always significant to Larry and his family because it was his military ID. On May 21, Larry Bolden entered the gates of Heaven and rejoiced with the Lord at 3:07 pm. What a joyous reunion!

Larry Bolden is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Bob and Maxine Bolden, his brothers Scotty, David, and Mike Bolden, great-grandson Grayer Johnson, and mother and father-in-law Herbert and Catherine Patterson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Retta Bolden, and his children. Left to cherish their Dad’s memory are Amelia (Larry) Johnson of Bridgeport, Alabama, Rebekah (Paul) Gass of South Pittsburg, TN, and Larry Bolden Jr of Kingston, TN. Also so dear to him are his grandchildren Daniel (Amanda) Boyd, John Wells, Jacob Wells, Nathaniel (Hally) Johnson, Joshua (Kendall) Wells, Matthew (Amberly) Bolden, Luke (Layney) Johnson, Anna Bolden, Hayden Brackett, Sara Emma Gass, Timothy (Ash) Bolden and Paul (Katy) Bolden. Blessing this family also are great-grandchildren Camren (Olivia) Sitzler, Emma Boyd, Brayden Boyd, and Keiley Johnson. Siblings dear to Larry are Rebekah Lawhon, Sam (Gloria) Bolden, Tim (Shannon) Bolden, and Teresa Bolden. A lifelong friend, Johnny Ward, will always remember a great friendship and shared love for the Lord that lasted many years.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the celebration of Larry E. Bolden’s life and service to the Lord at Southwest Point Baptist Church on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. Ministers leading the service will be John C. Wells, Johnny Ward, Jimmy Garner, and Randy Griffis. Friends and Family will meet at Southwest Point Baptist Church at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, to go in procession for Interment in Calvary Cemetery at 1 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Bolden Family.

