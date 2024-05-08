Kristopher Dashawn Harshaw, 26

Kristopher Dashawn Harshaw
September 6, 1997-May 5, 2024

He was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Charles Ernest Ellis and Vercella Mae Ellis; grandfather, Tommy Gene McCray; uncle, Tommy Gene Meade; aunt, Cheryl Ann McKnight, and lil cousin KaiReese Bradley.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother and stepfather, Jerry and Sharon Everett, devoted brothers Anthony Harris Jr., Kelvin Harshaw Jr., Kurtis Harshaw, and Kendrick Harshaw, and sister Kimora Harris, Kendra (Justin) Jones, and Jerrica Witherspoon. Also, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, special cousin Jquan Thomas.

Arrangements are forthcoming. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations.

