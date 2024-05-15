Kenneth Tyron Jackson, 46

It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kenneth Tyron Jackson, known affectionately as “Redd,” who left us on May 8, 2024. Born on August 17, 1977, Redd was a beacon of light and strength in the lives of all who knew him.

Redd was a cherished member of the Word to Life Outreach Church in Oak Ridge, TN. His commitment to his church and his community was evident in his role as a prayer warrior, bringing hope and comfort to many.

Known for his vibrant personality, Redd had the rare ability to illuminate any room with his presence. His laughter was contagious, his spirit uplifting, and his dedication to his loved ones unwavering. Redd was a passionate fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and had an enduring admiration for LeBron James; whom he hailed as the greatest of all time.

A devoted father, brother, and friend, Redd’s legacy is carried on through his children: Brook’ale Anderson (Jerrica), Kenneth “Ty” Jackson Jr., Amari Jackson, Asia Jackson, Amiracle Prather, Amiyah Prather, Keniyah Jackson, Isaiah Jackson, and Allure Prather. He was a pillar of support and a source of boundless love for his family.

Preceded by his parents, Frankie Jackson and Kenneth Johnson, his memory will be cherished and kept alive by his sister, Jacquii Cooke, and brother, Cedric Burum (Coranda), along with his aunt Karen Jackson and uncles Quentin, Randall, and Loren Cooke. Redd also leaves behind his special friends Chuki Ellis and Daphne Oxedine, as well as a large circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues who were touched by his generous heart.

Please join us in celebrating his remarkable life on May 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. We will gather to honor the indelible mark he left on our hearts and the community.

As we bid farewell to a true light in our lives, we hold tight to the memories and the moments that Redd gifted us, comforted by the knowledge that his legacy of love, compassion, and joy will forever resonate. Redd’s journey on earth has concluded, but his story continues in the lives of those he loved so dearly.

