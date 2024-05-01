Kenneth Merle Ward, Lewisburg (formerly of Roane County)

Mr. Kenneth Merle Ward, age 68 of Lewisburg, formerly of Roane County, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Lewisburg, TN, at the Marshall Medical Center. He was born on January 4, 1956, in Kingston, TN. Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a machine operator in Nashville for many years as well. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching NASCAR and racing. His favorite thing though was his grandchildren whom he adored.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Otis & Lucy Mae Ward; and sisters: Wanda Faye Ward & Laura Ward-Regoni (Nick).

He is survived by:

Daughter: Crystal Ward

Grandchildren: Dalanea Miller, Trevor Miller, Dalton Ward, Summer Julian

Great Grandchildren: Colton Moore, Kyler Moore, and Kaecyn Miller

Siblings: Vera Koon, Ann Hurst, Trula Fritts (Joe), John Ward (Kathy), Terry Ward, and Mary Ward (Kevin)

Special Friend: Lonnie Stout

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Merle Ward.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...