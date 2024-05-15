“KEEPING YOURSELF AND YOUR PETS SAFE AROUND SNAKES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM THURSDAY, MAY 23

PRESENTED BY THE UT ARBORETUM SOCIETY

Did you know there are seven different snakes you are most likely to encounter in East Tennessee? Join us via Zoom on Thursday, May 23, 7pm EDT to learn how to stay safe when you encounter a snake in our area. Don Hazel, nature writer, will explain what to do if you or your pet is bitten. Many mistakes are often made, so we will learn the facts vs. the myths.

Gray rat snake – this non-venomous snake is a homeowner’s friend as it helps with rodent control

The program is free, but registration is required to receive your Zoom link and the recording. Please note this program occurs in Eastern time zone. The program will be recorded and sent to all who register. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. Please contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issues.

A resident of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee for 18 years, Hazel retired after spending 36 years working in the communications industry. For 14 years, he has written a nature column for two newspapers, and he has been published in the North American Bluebird Society’s national “Bluebird” magazine. Hazel served as president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society and is currently on the organization’s board of directors.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the ten University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

