Judy Grace Allen, Oak Ridge

Judy Grace Allen, age 79, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on January 9, 1945, at Harriman Hospital in Roane County. Judy was raised on Spring City Mountain but has been a local resident of the Oak Ridge/Oliver Springs area for the last 53 years. Judy had a passion of being a caregiver to many people. She would often cook and provide help to neighbors who needed a helping hand. She loved Jesus with all of her heart and walked closely with him. Judy did “the Lords work” here on Earth by witnessing to everyone she came into contact with in hopes that they would decided to follow him too. Judy enjoyed crafting but above all, she lived for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Edna Phillips; brother, Kenneth Phillips, and his wife Susie; sister, Phyllis Lashley.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca (Richard) Mabe, Michael (Dianna) Allen, Angie (Steve Carpenter) Allen; siblings, Brenda Akins and Garry (Gena) Phillips; grandchildren, Chelle (Daniel) Van Cleef, Tony (Jacqueline) Allen, Jazzmine Johnson, Landon Maston, Steven (Kimberlie) Carpenter, Kailyn Williams, and Dean Allen; great-grandchildren, Aamariah Crow, Caiden Warner, Zander Lowe, Jayce Begley, Aurora Allen, Bryclee Williams, Maekani “Gracie Mae” Williams, Ryker Williams, Aurora Graham, Ash Graham, Axel Graham, Bentlee, Etazalynn, and Luxlee “Chubs.”; cousin and special friend to Judy, Barbara Ann Blankenship and, Dean Williams; and by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wants to acknowledge that Miss Judy adopted everyone she came into contact with. Obviously, they could not list everyone that Judy loved deeply and who she considered her family but know that you are special and loved if you were close to her.

Per Judy’s wishes, she will be cremated and her family will have a private intimate service when her ashes are spread.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Allen family.

