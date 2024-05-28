Juanita Overton Bull 84, beloved mother and Nana to her kids and grandchildren, formerly of Kingston TN went to her heavenly home on May 23, 2024, with her children and family standing vigil by her bedside.

She was a graduate of Hixson High School where she was the leader of the marching band as drum majorette, voted most talented, standout basketball player, joined and served as an officer of multiple clubs, and was voted Miss Hixson her senior year. After marrying, she went on to raise 4 beautiful children in the rolling hills of east Tennessee and attended First Baptist Church of Etowah. She worked at Morgan’s Manufacturing and coached girls’ basketball. During all the years in Etowah, Juanita hosted the Thanksgiving feast for all her kids and their family’s making a special dish for almost everyone. Juanita later transitioned to a career in retail, working until her 73rd birthday for several notable companies from Athens Tennessee to Missoula Montana, later retiring in Helena Montana to be close to her daughter’s family and her grandkids. She spent her later years making memories with frequent trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Park before finally moving back to Kingston TN.

Make no mistake about it, no matter where she lived, Nana’s kitchen was always ready to serve up a bowl of her homemade soup.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-laws Ricky & Pamela Bull, and Randy & Kelley Bull. Daughter and son-in-law Sheryl Poteet & Kenny Poteet. Her grandkids Raley Bull, Alex Bull, Nic Bull, Max Bull, Catie Morsette, Mackenzie Poteet, Garrett Poteet, Brad Dyer, Trenda Click, Stella Santiago, and Nate Parker. Great grandkids Lucas Morsette, Gage Dyer, Maci Dyer, Kinley Click and Kenna Click. Juanita was especially close and treasured by her Baltimore niece’s Holly Sutton & Charlotte Still. She was preceded in death by her father Dwight Overton, her mother Jean Harper, and her eldest son, Darrell Wayne Bull.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Kingston & Oak Ridge area Hospitals, Thompson Oncology and especially nurse Natalie, Covenant Hospice and especially nurse Mary Ann & aid Joyce and all the attending medical staff, nurses, and doctors that have been so kind to our mother as she fiercely battled several different ailments.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary 158 South Jefferson Circle Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Visitation will start at 12:00 noon with a service to follow at 1 pm with Son-In-Law Reverend Kenny Poteet officiating. Juanita’s beloved grandkids will serve as pallbearers as we travel graveside for a final remembrance after the service.

Purple flowers for the service will be provided by her three surviving kids and their families, if you would like to honor her memory, please make a donation in her name to the wonderful folks at: MMC Hospitality Houses, Method Medical Center Foundation 990 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge TN 37830.

