Joyce McIntosh, 93

Joyce McIntosh went home to be with Jesus on May 15, 2024, at the age of 93. Joyce was born to Bernard and Kathleen McGraw on December 28, 1930, in West Virginia. Her family moved to Oak Ridge when she was a teenager, where she graduated from Oak Ridge High School. She then began working at the Atomic Energy Commission as an executive secretary.

Joyce married Bob Durham in 1949. They had two daughters, Becky and Diane. Later in life, she married Bill Walker and, after his death, Lawrence McIntosh. All of her married life was spent in East Tennessee. In addition to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joyce had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed fellowship with friends, cooking, playing cards and other games (she REALLY loved winning), reading, gardening, taking care of her birds, being out in the sunshine, swimming, watching sports, and traveling. Joyce was a charter member of Robertsville Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. After moving to Claxton, she became a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church for over the next 50+ years. She served on many outreach teams at her church. She was a very hard worker in everything she put her hands to, and is remembered as a very caring person. She would help anyone who needed help, even in her later years at her assisted living home. Joyce’s parents taught her to love God as a child. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those around her. One of her favorite verses was John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever would believe in Him would not perish, but have eternal life. Another favorite was Psalm 118:24. “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Joyce joins her mother, father, brother (John McGraw), and husbands in Heaven.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Marable (Larry) and Diane Boyer (Daryl), her grandchildren, Lyndi Brooks, Kathleen Marable, Emily Davis (Aaron), Daniel Boyer (Callen), and her great-grandson, Kortney Brooks.

We wish to express our greatest appreciation to UT Hospice, Amada Senior Care, and Windsor Ridge Assisted Living for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 from 12-1 pm at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 2:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials or donations be made to the Baptist International Mission Board (www.imb.org), helping fund Christian missions around the world. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

