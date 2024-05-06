John Stults Named Executive Director of Student Services for Oak Ridge Schools

Oak Ridge, TN – Oak Ridge Schools has appointed John Stults as the new Executive Director of Student Services, beginning on July 1, 2024. With a distinguished career in education spanning over two decades, most recently serving as the Supervisor of Special Education for Oak Ridge Schools, Stults brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical leadership role.

In his new capacity, Stults will be responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all activities within the Student Services Department, which includes special education, health services, attendance and enrollment. Stults will serve as the district Family Engagement Liaison and manage the alternative learning programs, credit recovery program and Discipline Hearing Authority process (DHA).

“John’s extensive background in education and his proven track record of leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead our Student Services Department,” said Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers. ” John’s passion for student success and his commitment to excellence has been instrumental to the success of our Special Education department, and I’m excited to broaden the scope of his work to reach more Oak Ridge Schools families.”

A lifelong educator, Stults’ career in education has been marked by a dedication to ensuring the inclusion and success of all students. He previously served as a classroom special education teacher across all grade levels, a self-contained classroom teacher for students with severe behavioral disabilities, an after-school and summer school grant director, and a district supervisor.

“I am honored to serve the students and families of Oak Ridge Schools in this new capacity,” said Stults. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and working with families to ensure that every student receives the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Prior to his tenure in Oak Ridge, Stults held leadership positions with Overton County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education, where he worked directly with districts to maintain compliance with state and federal laws regarding students with disabilities.

John holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education, as well as an Ed. S. in instructional leadership. Beyond his professional accomplishments, John has been married to his wife Delvon for 14 years, and together they have three sons: J.C., Dawson, and Wilder. Outside of work, they enjoy camping on the lake and cheering on their favorite team at U.T. football games.

