John David (JD) Wright, Oakdale

John David (JD) Wright, age 79, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at his home in Oakdale. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. He retired after 20 years of service in the US Navy.

He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Alice Jo Chadwell Wright; his companion of 9 years, Sue Neff; parents, John Henry and Lillie Wright; and his baby grandson, Jimmie Lee Northern.

He is survived by his

Son and daughter-in-law, David Alan and Michelle Wright of Pennsylvania;

Daughter, Denise Northern of Oakdale;

Grandson, Ian Wright;

Granddaughter, Aimee Wright, both of Pennsylvania;

Sister, Lois Wright Barger of Harriman; and extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Private interment will be at a later date.

