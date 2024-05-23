Joel Adam Kirby Crow, Knoxville

Joel Adam Kirby Crow died at his home in Knoxville, TN after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He was 46 years old.

Joel was born July 8, 1977, in Oak Ridge, TN. He was an avid hiker, soccer player, and a skilled Dungeon Master. He lived every second out of life. With a wicked sense of humor and willful attitude, Joel was a fighter and a friend to all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed spending time in the Smoky Mountains and hiking with the love of his life, Caitlin.

Joel is survived by his children, Aamariah, Sebastian, Gregory, and Eliana;

His partner, Caitlin;

His beloved mother, Hope;

Brother, Austin and sisters, Tiffany, Khristy and Allison;

Nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, extended family, and close friends at work.

Joel chose cremation with no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donate.cancer.org in Joel’s name to fight HPV.

