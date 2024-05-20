Joanna Norman, Kingston

Joanna Norman age 89 of Kingston, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at Rhea County Healthcare. Joanna was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by husband, B.J. Norman, parents Charles and Florence Keller, sisters, Sandra Treadway and Alice Forrester, brother Tom Keller.
Survived by sons: Billy and Bobbie Norman of Kingston, Tony and Beverly Norman of Rockwood,
sister, Charlene Taylor of Harriman
grandson, J. R. Norman of Kingston
nephews, Mike Taylor and Hollie, Jason Taylor and Gayla all of Harriman
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Brett Chambers officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Norman Family.