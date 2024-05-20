Joanna Norman, Kingston

Joanna Norman age 89 of Kingston, passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at Rhea County Healthcare. Joanna was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband, B.J. Norman, parents Charles and Florence Keller, sisters, Sandra Treadway and Alice Forrester, brother Tom Keller.

Survived by sons: Billy and Bobbie Norman of Kingston, Tony and Beverly Norman of Rockwood,

sister, Charlene Taylor of Harriman

grandson, J. R. Norman of Kingston

nephews, Mike Taylor and Hollie, Jason Taylor and Gayla all of Harriman

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Brett Chambers officiating. Burial 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Norman Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...