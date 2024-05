Jessica Nicole Hammond, age 36 of Deer Lodge, passed away on May 19, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Mike Carroll officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins, TN.

