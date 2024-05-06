James R. Walker, Sale Creek

Mr. James R. Walker, age 77, of Sale Creek, Tennessee, passed away on May 3rd, 2024, at Gentle Hands Hospice in Chattanooga, Tennessee. James was employed with the local 43 Plumbers and Steamfitters in Chattanooga for 30 years. He served in the Army National Guard for nine years. He grew up in Ozone, Tennessee, and was of the Baptist faith. After marrying, he moved to Georgia with his wife and children for a better job. He was a hard worker and had strong work ethics. He enjoyed building motors, fast cars and watching NASCAR, football, and Westerns. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver John and Clara Walker; sisters, Pearl Green and Stella Corbitt; and grandson, Seth Long. 

Survivors include: 

Son:                            Keith Walker of Sale Creek, TN

Son:                            Rodney Walker of Chatsworth, GA

Daughter:                  Sherry Walker Long, Chatsworth, GA 

Ex-wife of 41 years: Linda Sue Potter Walker of Rossville, GA

Grandchildren:         Adam Long of Chatsworth, GA      

                                    Tristen Walker of Alabama

                                    Kayli Walker of Bowling Green, KY 

Brother:                      Johnny Walker of Rockwood, TN

Sisters:                       Charlene Paul

                                    Velma Cox 

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary from 12 pm-2 pm. A graveside will follow in the McClendon Cemetery in Spring City, Tennessee, with Bro. Wade Green officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James R. Walker.

