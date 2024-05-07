James Julius Crabtree, Harriman

Mr. James Julius Crabtree, age 83, of Harriman, TN passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1940, to Ewell and Irma Crabtree in Rockwood, TN. He was in the US Army as a mechanic for many different vehicles for several years. Once he left the Army, he continued to enjoy his mechanic work for as long as he could. He loved to be in his garden and if he was not joking with you, he was out of character.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ewell and Irma Crabtree; wife: Linda Crabtree; daughter: Tina Allred; and sons: James E. Crabtree and William Crabtree.

He is survived by:

Son: Tim Crabtree (Kim) of Harriman, TN

Brother; Robert Crabtree (Louise) of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Margaret Brogdan of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Emily Botkin (Zack) of Oakdale, TN

Alisa Crabtree of Oakdale, TN

Lashay Crabtree of Chattanooga, TN

Blayne Crabtree (Savannah) of Harriman, TN

Shayna McDaniel of Wartburg, TN

Great grandchildren: Desitny Crabtree, Lashay Laymance, and Karson Woods

Special Nephew: Randy Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN at 3:00 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Julius Crabtree.

