James “Jim” Gibson, Harriman

Mr. James “Jim” Gibson, 79, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. He attended Elverton Primitive Baptist Church. Jim worked many years as a Plumber, Auto Mechanic, HVAC and many other things.
He is preceded in death by his daughter: Barbara “Barbie” Jones.
Parents: Glenn & Elgie Gibson.
Sister: Thelma Bailey.
Brother-in-law: Warren Bailey.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Judy Gibson.
Son: Tony Gibson & Donna Hayes.
Daughter: Tammy Gibson.
Stepdaughter: Chery & husband Donnie Daughterty.
Five grandchildren: Steven, Heather, Andy, Bret, and Alex.
Seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
The family will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. James “Jim” Gibson