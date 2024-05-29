James “Jim” Ellis Patton, Rocky Top

James “Jim” Ellis Patton, age 70 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 26, 2024, at his residence. Jim was born November 27, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana to the late Ellis Pink Patton Jr., and Betty Jamison Patton. Jim worked for Boeing for many years. Jim enjoyed many hobbies including: taxidermy, motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and carpentry work. He was a past master of the Crystal Lodge and Coal Creek Lodge.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son: James “Jamie” Patton.

Survivors:

Wife Jo Ann Patterson Patton of Rocky Top

Son Jason Patton and Jackie of Rocky Top

Grandchildren Josh, Jeremiah, and Joseph Patton

Sisters Nancy Carden and Donnie of Rocky Top

Linda Patton of Rocky Top

Uncle Benny Patton of Knoxville

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Memorial Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson officiating.

