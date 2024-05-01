James Henry “Jimmy” Rogers, Kingston

James Henry “Jimmy” Rogers, age 68, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024, at his home. He was born June 26, 1955, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jimmy loved the outdoors and digging ginseng. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Mary Ann Guettner Rogers; brothers, Ronald & Donald Rogers; and niece, Becky Allen.

Nieces & Nephews                    Melissa & Brian McCarson of Greer, SC

                                              Chad & Renee Rogers of Dawsonville, GA

                                              Jennifer & Kevin Majors of Marshville, SC

                                              Donald & Tracy Rogers of Sun Prairie, WI

                                              Ronda & Josh Watson of Dawsonville, GA

                                              Cindy & Michael McCarron of Dawsonville, GA

                                              Amanda Rogers of Monroe, NC

                                              Joshua & Bailey Rogers of Dawsonville, GA

                                              Jason & Laura Rogers of Monroe, NC

Longtime Partner                     Jennifer Cochran of Kingston

Several great-nieces & nephews, great-great-nieces & nephews

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Dale Hayes & Chad Rogers officiating.  Interment will follow the service at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

