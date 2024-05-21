James Allen Wampler Sr, Harriman

James Allen Wampler Sr. 70 of Harriman passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17 at Roane Medical Center.

James was preceded in death by his parents: W.T. and Edna Wampler.

Two grandchildren and three nephews.

He is survived by his 3 children: Tiffany Hicks of Oak Ridge, Holly Wampler of Clinton, and son Jay Wampler of Nashville.

His pride and joy in life were his grandchildren: Brittany (Chris) Carr of Duff Tn., Lindsey Perry (Jonathan) of Louisville Tn., Jayden & Jasmine Smithwick of Harriman.

In addition to his five brothers: Bill, Mike (Sandy) Steve, Dennis (Teresa), and Robin (Angie)Wampler all of Harriman.

Three sisters: Janice Brock of Harriman, Kathy Wilson of Houston Tx., and Cheryl Cook (Don) of Rowlette Texas.

9 nephews, and 4 nieces. A host of great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He is also survived by lifelong friends: Michael Spears (Seroloda) of Chattanooga Tn., and Greg Wade (Sandra) of Harriman TN.

And special friend Barbara Bailes of Harriman.

While others looked at him and saw limitations, James lived life to the fullest. His disabilities never defined what he could or couldn’t do. He never met a stranger, and he told the best stories, all of which would be true. James was a life member of the VFW auxiliary, and fully believed in supporting the military. He would gladly donate his time to raise money for any fundraisers that supported them. In addition, James fully supported any hospital that helped sick children. James will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St Jude’s Children Hospital, VFW Auxiliary, or the VFW National Home for Children in James’ name.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be at 8:00 PM with Robin Wampler officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of James Allen Wampler, Sr. during this time.

