James Allen Edwards, Harriman

Mr. James Allen Edwards, age 67 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2024. He was born on October 21, 1956, in Oliver Springs. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Allen attended church his entire life and loved the Lord with all his heart. In his youth, he enjoyed being outside and even spent a lot of time cave diving.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bro. Andy Edwards & Charlene Rose Edwards; siblings: Regina Moore, Teresa Hammonds, and Sonya Golliher; and his wife: Cathy Edwards.

He is survived by:

Siblings: Sherry Edwards, Wayne Edwards, Tammy Moore

Children: Corbin, Erin, and Della

Special Friend & Brother-in-law: Nolan Moore

along with several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will start at 1:00 with Pastor Irvin Taylor officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with expenses.

