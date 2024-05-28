Jacqueline “Jackie” Bussiere, 97

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bussiere passed away on May 25, 2024, at the Sacred Ground Hospice House at the age of 97 where she had been a patient for three and a half months.

She was born in Waterville, Maine, and spent most of her life in Lewiston-Auburn, until 2011 when she joined her daughter Elaine, son-in-law John Saucier, and son Normand Bussiere in Tennessee. She was married to Fern Bussiere for 66 years until his death in 2015. She was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church in Maine and St. Albert Catholic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful, caring nurses, aids, and volunteers at Sacred Ground Hospice who made her stay there so pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Road, Knoxville, TN 37918.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the St. Albert Catholic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, located at 7200 Brickey Ln, Knoxville, TN 37918.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the St. Albert Catholic Church in Knoxville with Celebrants: Father Chris Michelson, Deacon Patrick Murphy-Racey, and Deacon Mike Eiffee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...