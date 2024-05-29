Jackson “Gene” Kitchens, 87

Jackson “Gene” Kitchens, age 87, passed away on May 26, 2024, Gene was a member of Big Emory Baptist where he enjoyed the meet and greet time of the service and always had candy in his pocket for the children. Gene was an electrician at ORNL for 21 years and belonged to Local 760 IBEW for 65 years. Gene worked on such projects as building the Oak Ridge hospital, the 1982 Worlds Fair Pavilion, Thompson Bolling Arena, missile silos in Little Rock, Arkansas, and many other buildings in Knoxville that may not bare his name however, they are standing today due to his skilled efforts and supervisory. Gene also served in the Navel Reserves in Alcoa, TN.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents M.E and Montine Kitchens; sisters, Joanne Martin and Pat Garland; daughter, Jennifer Kitchens; son, James “Jimmy” Kitchens, and loved one Vikkie Kitchens.

Survived by loving wife of 25 years Cheryl Kitchens; son, William “Billy” Kitchens, special granddaughter Elizabeth Freels-Eads; daughter-in-law, Shawn Kitchens; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many other loved family members.

Gene will be greatly missed and loved forever.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. The Family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

