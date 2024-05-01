Jackie West, Oliver Springs

Jackie West, age 57, of Oliver Springs passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at her residence with her family by her side.

She lived most of her life in this area and worked at Walmart for over 20 years.

Jackie enjoyed the lake, camping, gardening, and taking pictures for her photo albums. Most of all, she loved her family and being with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Eleanor England, and daughter Haley White.

Jackie is survived by her children Josh Aslinger and wife Kirsten of Oliver Springs, and Keith “Robbie” White (Hailie Stuart) of Oliver Springs; brothers Jeff England, Jamie England and wife Rita; sister Julie Chase; grandchildren Silas, Witten, Maelynn; also by extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.

