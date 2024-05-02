Jack Lee Wiseman Jr, Harriman

Jack Lee Wiseman Jr., age 63, passed away on April 27 at his home in Harriman. He was born August 15, 1960, in Long Beach, California to Jack Wiseman Sr. and the late Lucinda Sampson.

He spent most of his time with his 3 dogs Willie, Mocha, and Latte, whom he loved very much. He was a dedicated NASCAR fan, and collected NASCAR memorabilia for many, many years. He had a passion for anything and everything Harley Davidson and loved to ride.

In addition to his mother, Lucinda, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Edith Wiseman and Mr. and Mrs. Shirley and Claribel Sampson all of West Virginia, Uncle Robert Sampson of Oklahoma, Uncle Walt Sampson of California, Uncle Bill Wiseman of West Virginia and infant granddaughter Jennifer Wiseman of KY.

He is survived by his father Jack (Jane) Wiseman Sr. of Rockwood, sister Lenora (Brian) McBee of Powell, stepbrother Todd (Karen) Russell of Kingston, stepsister Kathy Russell of Harriman, daughter Amber (Michael) Shillings of Loudon, sons Zachary and Corbin Wiseman of Rockwood, nephew Jason (Keelee) of West Virginia, great niece and nephew Aleeya and Gavin of West Virginia, and grandchildren Bronson and Emery of Loudon and Rowdy of Rockwood. Special friends and neighbors, Connie and David Williams, childhood friends Bill Maine of South Dakota and Rod Waters of Washington.

Jack’s wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. Per his request, his ashes will be placed in the Stanaford Cemetery in Beckley, WV alongside his mother.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Jack Lee Wiseman during this time.

