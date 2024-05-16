Investigation Leads to Firing of Two Anderson County Teachers over Grade Manipulation

This story is shared from our Broadcast Partners from WYSH Radio

In a follow-up to a story first reported on April 14, 2024, WYSH has learned that two Anderson County teachers have been fired for their roles in a grade manipulation scheme. This follows the resignation of Clinton High School Principal Dan Jenkins.

Rachel Jones and Clay Turpin were dismissed on Monday, May 13, 2024, for unprofessional conduct, insubordination, and neglect of duty. The investigation revealed that grades were altered to allow students to compete in sports, gain college admission, or expedite the removal of problematic students.

District leaders discovered students who were supposedly on track to graduate but lacked the necessary coursework. Documents revealed that Coach Darrell Keith requested grade changes for student athletes, which Jenkins approved. Jones initially refused but complied after seeing Jenkins’ signature on the marked transcripts.

A parent and student told WYSH that an ACS administrator promised to raise the student’s grades to help them advance. When asking the student what they thought about the changes, they expressed gratitude for the grade changes, which they believed would help their academic progress.

Jones admitted to altering grades under Jenkins’ direction to improve the school’s graduation rate. She stated that in January 2023, a school counselor asked her to enroll a student in virtual courses. This student completed five courses in just eight days, with Jenkins instructing Jones to change the grades to expedite the student’s exit from the school.

Turpin, who took over the credit recovery program in the 2023-24 school year, after Jones refused to continue, claimed he was instructed to expedite student graduations by any means necessary. Data showed Turpin altered over 1,000 grades in four months.

The investigation revealed that the grade-changing scheme had been ongoing since Jenkins became principal in 2020, affecting numerous students. The manipulation included altering grades for college and sports participation, as well as removing undesirable students from the school system.

District leaders are working to address these issues and restore integrity to the school’s academic records. Our Broadcast partners at WYSH will continue to monitor the situation and report any further developments. If you believe your child was affected by this grade manipulation, please contact WYSH. They will keep your identity confidential.

A senior at Clinton High School expressed concerns about the impact of the scandal on scholarship opportunities, fearing that colleges might view their grades as ‘manipulated’. This worry is echoed by many in the community, as the extent of the grade changes and their consequences are still being assessed.

