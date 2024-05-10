Inclusive Playground Construction to Begin at Highland View Park on May 13

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 10, 2024) – The playground at Highland View Park is getting some upgrades next week to create a more inclusive playground that accommodates kids of all abilities.

The park will be closed during the renovations. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, May 13, 2024, and will continue into June. Please avoid the playground area during the renovations and be aware of construction equipment that will be on site.

The renovated park will feature a We-Go-Swing. The We-Go-Swing lets kids of all abilities play together and experience swinging. It’s designed so there’s no need to transfer to the swing and can be walked or driven (with wheelchair) right onto.

It will be one of the first installed in a public playground area in Tennessee.

“Currently, the only one in the state is at Saint Jude’s in Memphis so we’re looking forward to having one to use here in Oak Ridge,” Recreation and Parks Special Projects Coordinator Seth Rodgers said.

The improvements to the park are funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program aimed at serving low-to-moderate income people in our community. If you have any questions, please call the Oak Ridge Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...