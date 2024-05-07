Idella Kathleen “Kathy” Reed Stringfield, 75

Idella Kathleen “Kathy” Reed Stringfield’s Lord and Savior came to call her home in the early morning hours of May 3 as she slept peacefully. She was in great health and lived a very active life. Kathy’s passing is extremely unexpected, but we trust God’s timing. She was a devoted mother who always put her family first, giving her family love, energy, time, and attention.

Kathy was born in Rockwood, Tennessee, on March 14, 1949, and later moved to Knoxville where she finished Central High School. She married Michael Bruce Stringfield in 1973, and they were blessed with their daughter, Susannah Marie Stringfield Bell of Huntsville, AL, and son, Andrew Michael Stringfield of Knoxville. Kathy worked as a secretary for TVA until retirement in 2011. She was also a former Toastmaster at TVA. She was actively involved in church, and for the past 13 years, an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Grandview, TN.

Kathy lived life to the fullest traveling the world and seeking adventure. She loved spending time with her friends, children, and grandchildren. She was a competitive ballroom dancer, enjoyed kayaking, playing cards with friends, and was an avid hiker- logging 2000 miles in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On her 70th birthday, she celebrated 1000 miles, and on her recent 75th birthday 2000 miles. She was a member of the Women’s Hikers and Other Adventures (WHOA) and the Mountain Miata Club. She was a volunteer driver for the elderly at Volunteer Assisted Transportation, and had a soft spot in her heart for people in need. Kathy always had a big smile on her face, and loved to have a big laugh. No matter what she was doing, big or small, she was having FUN!

Kathy is preceded in death by her mother, Stella Marie Monday Reed, and father, Lee H “Pete” Reed. Left to cherish her memory are her children, grandchildren, Valen Bryce Bell and Braxson Michael Bell, son-in-law, Tyson Bell, siblings, Esther Marie Cheek, Max Lee Reed, and Veronica Jeanette Brannon, and a large family of beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Cecil Bristow and Bro. Randall Dye officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 2850 Alloway Road, Grandview, Tennessee 37337. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Idella Kathleen “Kathy” Reed Stringfield.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...