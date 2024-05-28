ICAC Arrested a Rockwood Man for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

The 9th Judicial District Internet Crimes Against Children “ICAC” Unit arrested Harvey Gouge, Friday on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Gouge was arrested at Courtney Square apartments in Rockwood with the assistance of Rockwood Police Department and Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
He is currently being housed in the Roane County Jail.
The 9th Judicial District ICAC unit can be reached at (865) 376-2145 or (865) 354-8045.
Harvey Lee Gouge
Age/Race/Sex: 39 / W / M
Booking Number: 28331
Booked: 05/24/2024
Released:
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Arresting Date/Time: 05/24/2024 13:51
Bond: $200,000.00
1 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 05/24/2024
Bond: $75,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
2 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 05/24/2024
Bond: $75,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
3 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 05/24/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
4 – Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Offense Date: 05/24/2024
Bond: $25,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: