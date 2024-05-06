Ian Coy Pemberton, 17

In loving memory of Ian Coy Pemberton, born February 2, 2007, departed this life on May 3, 2024.

Ian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry May.

Ian is survived by his parents, Clint and Maranda Pemberton; sister, Kalin Pemberton; grandparents: Wesley and Helen Pemberton, Pam May, and Roger and Brenda Bertram; great-grandmother, Peggy Pemberton; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 6, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN, Funeral service at 7:00 with Bro. David Hatfield and Bro. Gary Hatfield officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pemberton Family Cemetery at Ian’s home, 229 Carlie Ln. in Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ian Pemberton.

