Hershell Omer Harmon, Rocky Top

Hershell Omer Harmon, age 84 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 12, 2024, at his home in Dutch Valley surrounded by his loving family. Omer was born June 22, 1939, in the Whitaker Hollow area of the Island Ford community in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Dave Harmon and Ethel Cole Harmon.



Omer was retired after a long and successful career as a brick salesman for Franklin Brick in Knoxville, Tennessee. He believed in hard work, and he passed that belief on to his children, in whom he took deep pride.



Omer loved hunting, working in the garden, and, most of all, spending time with his family.



Omer was a God-fearing man who loved to read his Bible. He was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee and Sunday School superintendent.



Omer is preceded in death by his parents, Dave Harmon and Ethel Cole Harmon, his sister Margie Helen Nelson, his brothers Carl Clifford Harmon, Charles David “Red” Harmon, and Archie Lee Harmon. Omer is survived by his wife, Marilyn Disney Harmon, daughters Karen McKinney and Donna Wallace, sons in law Edward McKinney and Mark Wallace, grandson Eric McKinney, brother Ronnie William Harmon (Pat Harmon), sisters Joan Elizabeth Martin and Lynda Sue Harmon, sister in law Izella Sparks Harmon, his special grand fur babies Pepper and Baily, and a host of other family members and friends.



The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, TN. The Funeral Service will be following visitation at 7 PM on May 16th, 2024 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 AM on May 17th, 2024 at the Island Ford Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

