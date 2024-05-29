Helen White, 94

Mrs. Helen White, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, on May 24, 2024. She was born August 21, 1929, in Rockwood, TN. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, where she sang in the choir, was the leader of Women’s Missionary Union (WMU), part of the Joy Group, and a Sunday School Teacher. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed getting her hair done every Friday.
She was preceded in death by; Parents: Henry Cole and Thelma Bane; Husband: William Lenard White; Sister: Jimmie Jean Nix (Howard); Nephews: Charles Nix and Craig Nix.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Deborah Gang (John) of Rockwood
Grandchildren: Tonya Paige Payne of Oakdale
Sean Gang of Rockwood
William Kevin Gang of Rockwood
Great Grandchildren: Hayley Williams of Maryville
Caden Gang of Rockwood
Cameron Gang of Karns
Nephew: Chris Nix (Joy) of Kingston
And several extended family members and friends.
The family is honoring her wishes for cremation. There are no ceremonies scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mount Pisgah Print Shop, Mount Pisgah Church, or Saint Jude. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Helen White.