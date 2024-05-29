Helen White, 94

Mrs. Helen White, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, on May 24, 2024. She was born August 21, 1929, in Rockwood, TN. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, where she sang in the choir, was the leader of Women’s Missionary Union (WMU), part of the Joy Group, and a Sunday School Teacher. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed getting her hair done every Friday.

She was preceded in death by; Parents: Henry Cole and Thelma Bane; Husband: William Lenard White; Sister: Jimmie Jean Nix (Howard); Nephews: Charles Nix and Craig Nix.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Deborah Gang (John) of Rockwood

Grandchildren: Tonya Paige Payne of Oakdale

Sean Gang of Rockwood

William Kevin Gang of Rockwood

Great Grandchildren: Hayley Williams of Maryville

Caden Gang of Rockwood

Cameron Gang of Karns

Nephew: Chris Nix (Joy) of Kingston

And several extended family members and friends.

The family is honoring her wishes for cremation. There are no ceremonies scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mount Pisgah Print Shop, Mount Pisgah Church, or Saint Jude. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Helen White.

