Helen White, 94

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Mrs. Helen White, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, on May 24, 2024. She was born August 21, 1929, in Rockwood, TN. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, where she sang in the choir, was the leader of Women’s Missionary Union (WMU), part of the Joy Group, and a Sunday School Teacher. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed getting her hair done every Friday.

She was preceded in death by; Parents: Henry Cole and Thelma Bane; Husband: William Lenard White; Sister: Jimmie Jean Nix (Howard); Nephews: Charles Nix and Craig Nix.

Survivors include:

Daughters:                            Deborah Gang (John) of Rockwood

Grandchildren:                     Tonya Paige Payne of Oakdale

                                              Sean Gang of Rockwood

                                              William Kevin Gang of Rockwood

Great Grandchildren:          Hayley Williams of Maryville

                                            Caden Gang of Rockwood

                                            Cameron Gang of Karns

Nephew:                                Chris Nix (Joy) of Kingston 

And several extended family members and friends.

The family is honoring her wishes for cremation. There are no ceremonies scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mount Pisgah Print Shop, Mount Pisgah Church, or Saint Jude. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Helen White.

About News Department

Check Also

James “Jim” Ellis Patton, Rocky Top

James “Jim” Ellis Patton, age 70 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on May 26, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.