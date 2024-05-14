Hazel Lee Copeland, Oliver Springs

Hazel Lee Copeland age 85 of Oliver Springs, TN beloved mother to 10 children passed away at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with her children by her side, leaving a void her family cannot fill.

She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister.

Her family was her life. Her door was always open. She prepared holiday meals, loved her family gatherings, and planting a garden every spring. She loved spending time with her sisters, there wasn’t a day that she didn’t speak to them by phone or person while they were living.

She was a member of the Union Valley Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her father and mother Ell & Kansas Patterson Phillips.

Son Charles Ray “Danker” Copeland, Father of her children William Charles Copeland and Jimmy Ray Patterson.

Grandchildren Cody Clinton Brown, Franklin Eugene Brown, and Christopher Ryan Strickland.

Great Grandchildren Teagan Lizabeth Robinson and William Allen Cruze Lowe.

Brother and sisters Virgil Phillips, Linda Christine Billings, Lois Patterson, Jessie Robinson, Leona Taylor, Georgie Smith, Mildred Jackson, Frankie Mae Phillips.

She is survived by her children:

Sons Joe and Robin Patterson, Steve, and Terri Copeland, Michael Patterson all of Oliver Springs, TN. Curtis Jackson of Knoxville.

Daughters, Becky and Larry Seiber of Clinton, Brenda and Rickie Patterson of Oliver Springs,

Donna and Allen Lowe of Clinton, Diane and Wayne Spears of Harriman, Lisa Copeland of Clinton, and Tammy Patterson of Oliver Springs.

Brother Junior (Connie) Phillips of Clinton.

She also has 22 Grandchildren, 49 Great-Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grand Children

And her precious 4-legged baby “Weasel”

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 6-8 pm. Funeral to follow officiated by Pastor Ricky Bailey at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs TN. 37840

Graveside service Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton TN.

To leave a note for Hazel’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

