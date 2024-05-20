Harrison B. Barger, Harriman

Harrison B. Barger age 88 of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center. He was of the Baptist Faith. Harrison served in the US Navy and retired from Crossville Airport where he worked as an Air Traffic Controller, and was an Amateur Radio Operator during his retirement.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years Lois Wright Barger of Harriman,

Daughters and son-in-law Jathena Barger Monaghan and Sean of Nashville, TN,

Janine Barger Koucheki and Ali Reza of Cary, NC,

Grandchildren Margaret Monaghan and Bridget Monaghan both of Nashville,

Ashkon and his wife Kolby Koucheki, and Abram Koucheki.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside service at 2 pm Wednesday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Barger Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...