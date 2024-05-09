Hagerty Applauds House Passage of His Bill to End Counting of Illegal Aliens in Allocating Electoral College Votes and Congressional Seats, Urges Swift Senate Passage

Brad Jones 6 hours ago National News Leave a comment 7 Views

House companion legislation to the Hagerty-authored bill was introduced by Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11)

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, today applauded passage of the House version of the Hagerty-authored Equal Representation Act in the House of Representatives, legislation to ensure that only legal citizens are factored into the count for allotting congressional districts and the Electoral College votes that determine presidential elections. The current method of counting illegal aliens for purposes of representation dilutes the votes of Americans in areas with relatively few illegal aliens and serves as a perverse incentive for open borders and sanctuary cities to boost the relative political power of the states and voters that embrace these policies.

Earlier this year, video emerged of a Democrat House member from New York calling for more illegal immigration to her district for “redistricting purposes”, meaning that, because of population loss, she sought to fill her district with illegal aliens to keep from losing her seat.

“The House of Representatives rightly voted today to protect the power of Americans’ votes in our elections,” said Senator Hagerty. “It is unconscionable that illegal aliens and non-citizens are counted toward congressional district apportionment and our electoral map, which encourages illegal immigration and destroys equal representation by making some citizens’ votes more powerful than others, particularly in Democrat-run sanctuary cities. By voting unanimously to block this bill in the Senate earlier this year, Senate Democrats made chillingly clear that they will vote for anything that preserves their own power—even using illegal immigration to compromise Americans’ voting rights. We don’t count people here in the U.S. on temporary assignment or on vacation to allocate voting power—why would Democrats argue to count illegal aliens to allocate our congressional districts and the electoral vote? I thank Representative Edwards for his leadership in the House to get this important legislation across the finish line. The Senate must quickly follow suit and send this legislation to the President’s desk.”

Background:

  • In January 2024, Hagerty led 20 of his Senate Republican colleagues in introducing the Equal Representation Act.
  • In March 2024, every single Senate Democrat voted against Hagerty’s legislation as an amendment to appropriations bills, which put them on the record siding with illegal aliens over American citizens.
  • The Equal Representation Act:
    • Requires that the Census Bureau include a citizenship question on any future census to provide a greater understanding of the U.S. population and delineate between citizens and non-citizens for apportionment purposes;
    • Prohibits non-citizens from being counted for purposes of congressional district and Electoral College apportionment; and
    • Requires that the Census Bureau publicly report on certain demographic data.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Chairman Chuck Fleischmann Leads Energy and Water Appropriations Hearing on Department of Energy’s Budget Request

Washington, DC – Today, Energy and Water Appropriations Chairman Chuck Fleischmann led the hearing for the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.