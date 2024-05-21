Gracie Parks, 68

Gracie Parks, age 68, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on May 19, 2024, at her home. She was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee on November 12, 1955, to the late Buster and Katherina Daughtery Jacks.

In addition to her parents, Gracie is preceded in death by, husband Gary Parks; great-grandson Dawson Harness; brother James, Fred, and Donny Jacks; sisters Rosa Leinart, Lois Bunch, and Virgie Cox.

Survived by:

Daughter…………Tara Jacks

Grandchildren…Christopher Harness, Tommy Harness, and Trinity Grace

Brothers…………Dennis Jacks and Vernon Jacks

Sisters……………Carol Huckaby and Audrey Jacks

Special Thanks to all her friends at TJOYPACK.

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 12:00noon for the funeral service, Gracie’s interment will follow at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

