Glenda Faye Edwards Goss, 84

Ms. Glenda Faye Edwards Goss went home to be with God on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. She is a former part of the Gospel Group ” The Admirations”. Everyone who knew Glenda knew she was an amazing cook and loved cooking for her Family. Her hobbies included collecting dolls of all sorts (old and new) and working in her flower gardens.

Glenda is proceeded in death by parents: Walter and Lydia Gibson

Son: Floyd Edwards

Daughter: Rhonda Avans

Two brothers: James and Don Gibson

Sister: Sue Collins

Husbands: Willard Edwards and George Goss

Grandson: Tim Christopher

She is survived by two daughters: Linda Christopher and Anita Edwards.

Son-in-law: Terry Miles

9 Grandchildren

Several great-grandchildren

And a whole mess of nieces and nephews, Family and Loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jimmy Baken officiating. Graves side service will follow in the Foster Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Glendia Edwards, during this time.

