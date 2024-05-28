Glen Lowe, Jamestown

Glen Lowe 74 of Jamestown, TN passed away May 25, 2024, at Livingston Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his sisters Ollie Taylor & husband Sammie of Petros, TN; Haley Taylor of Winfield, TN. His brothers Billy Lowe & wife Linda of Clinton, TN; Jerry Lowe & wife Lucy of Jamestown, TN and many nieces & nephews. Special mention of his ex-wife Virginia Christie and former stepdaughter Peggy Sue Christie.

Glen is preceded by his father Turney Lowe & mother Myrtle Phillips Lowe of Petros, TN; His sisters Dorothy Lowe; Hazel Byrge, and Dellie Trammell; His brothers Ernest Lowe and Walter Lowe

Glen loved God & his family dearly. He loved going to the yearly family reunions and spending time talking about fond memories. He had such a great laugh that everyone couldn’t help but laugh along.

Glen loved hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and a nice hot cup of coffee.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 11 am-1 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Darlene Shadrick and Evangelist Lucy Lowe officiating. Internment will follow in the Byrd Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Glen Lowe.

