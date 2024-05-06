George Howard Smith, 96, Knoxville

George Howard Smith, age 96, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Howard was born February 18, 1928, in Luling, TX, to the late Howard & Nettie Smith. Howard joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, where he was stationed at the Manila Naval base. Howard was also studying to be a weatherman during this time. Later in life Howard moved and worked for ARAMCO in Saudi Arabia for 22 years with his loving wife Peggy. Howard and Peggy had many great adventures traveling the world from The Great Wall of China to the jungles in Africa.

Howard is preceded in death by; parents, Howard & Nettie Smith; son, Eric Smith; daughter, Chrissie Freeman; sister, Lucille.

Howard is survived by; loving wife of 51 years Peggy Smith; sons, Paul (Judy) Smith, Brad (Pauline) Smith; step-daughter, Joy (Chris) Kelly; most cherished fur son, Harley “my darling” Smith; grandchildren, Madison, Jay, Shane, and Stephen of the U.S. Navy; great-grandson, Jack, with many other loved family and friends.

The Smith family would like to send a special thank you to Parkwest Hospital for taking such wonderful care of Howard.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

