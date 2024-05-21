Garnett Lee Adkisson, 93

Garnett Lee Adkisson, age 93 of the Stephens community, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. He was born on September 20, 1930, in Petros and enjoyed gardening (especially growing tomatoes) and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years, Delcy Mae Adkisson; parents, Evan and Sadie Adkisson; brothers, Ray Adkisson and Morris Adkisson; sister, Brenda Nelson.

Survivors include his son, Gary Adkisson, and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Amanda Ashley and husband Brett, Melissa Adkisson, and Mindy Adkisson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Adkisson family. www.Sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...