Frank Yother, Rockwood

Mr. Frank Yother, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 6, 2024, with his family by his side. He was born January 22, 1952, in Rockwood (Morgan County), Tennessee near the Dry Hill Community. He was of the Baptist faith. Frank was a retired Mechanic with the City of Rockwood, Public Works Department, retiring in May 2014 with 35 years of service. He was also the Owner and Operator of Frank’s Towing for many years, and during that time repaired and towed many vehicles, and always lent a helping hand. He loved his family and was a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Yother and Bonnie Elizabeth Yother; daughter, Canillie Yother; son, Tony Yother; and brother, Johnny Yother.

Survivors include:

Wife: Velma Yother of Rockwood, TN

Daughter-in-law: Debbie Yother of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Brenda Webb (Cody)

David Yother (Michalia)

Alex Yother

Step Grandson: Dominic Standifer

13 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Jackie Yother of Greenville, TN

Sister: Betty Yother of Pensacola, FL

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Hank Rader and Bro. Roy Cook officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Yother Family Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Frank Yother.

