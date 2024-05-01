Fleischmann Votes to Pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act

Brad Jones 23 mins ago National News, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement after voting to pass H.R. 6090, the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023. Rep. Fleischmann co-sponsored the bill back in February and has strongly supported passage of the Antisemitism Awareness Act as, tragically, antisemitism has risen dramatically in the United States and globally in the aftermath of Hamas terrorists’ evil attacks on Israel and the Jewish People on October 7, 2023. The Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Like countless Tennesseans and Americans across our nation, I’ve been saddened and disgusted by the rise in virulent antisemitism in our country and globally following Hamas’ evil October 7 attacks on Israel and the Jewish People. Here in America, antisemitic incidents soared over 360% following the October 7 attacks, and now we are seeing American Jewish students at colleges across our nation being harassed and targeted by pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers for simply being Jewish or supporting Israel’s right to exist,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

“I am fortunate to have grown up with Holocaust survivors and their children – I know firsthand from their lived experiences how evil and dehumanizing antisemitism is. Our nation can never allow the ancient evil of anti-Jewish bigotry and antisemitism to take root. The Antisemitism Awareness Act is a commonsense, bipartisan bill that instructs the Department of Education (DOE) to adopt the IHRA’s widely accepted definition of antisemitism, which includes denying Jewish self-determination and applying double standards to the State of Israel when enforcing laws against discrimination in education programs under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.”

“Jewish Americans, and people of all faiths across our state and nation, are looking for leadership from their elected leaders. We cannot tolerate antisemitism, or any form of bigotry and hatred targeted at Americans because of their religious faith. I will always stand for the right of every American to practice their faith openly without fear of violence or harassment. I applaud my bipartisan colleagues for passing this critical bill and call on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to immediately pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 and President Biden to sign it into law.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Major Accident on I-40 Triggers Rescue Operation and Highway Closure

Tuesday afternoon turned chaotic on the eastbound lanes of I-40 as emergency responders raced to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.