First-ever Oak Ridge Outdoor Festival set for June 22 

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 29, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department and Explore Oak Ridge are teaming up to host the first-ever Oak Ridge Outdoor Festival next month. The free event will be a day of fun activities at various City of Oak Ridge Parks including disc golf, pickleball, kayaking, hiking, mountain biking and plein-air art.

The festival is set for Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be two sessions offered so attendees could participate in two sessions, the first from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and the second from 10:45 a.m. to noon.

“All activities are geared for beginners and are free with the exception of kayak rental,” Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said. “The sessions will be hosted by various volunteer groups that provide recreation opportunities in Oak Ridge.”

The Outdoor Festival is designed to introduce new outdoor activities to anyone who has ever wanted to try them. It will also allow participants to try something new that they might have been wanting to learn in a fun, low-pressure atmosphere.

The following introductory activities will be available:

Introduction to Mountain Biking Two sessions each time slot: kids ages 6 to 12; adults ages 13+

Introduction to Disc Golf

Introduction to Plein Air Art

Introduction to Pickleball

Introduction to Kayaking

Introduction to Hiking with Furry Friends

Introduction to Hiking at the University of Tennessee Arboretum (no dogs allowed)

Following the second festival session, participants can bring their proof of participation to The Greens Oak Ridge or Crafter’s Brew to see if they’re among the first to show up and receive a Commemorative Oak Ridge Outdoor Festival Pint glass, courtesy of Explore Oak Ridge.

“We really hope people come out, enjoy food and drink specials, play some mini golf at The Greens Oak Ridge or socialize and relax at Crafter’s Brew after,” Explore Oak Ridge President Katy Watt said.

Dogs on leashes are welcomed at both after-activity locations. As a reminder, dogs are not allowed at the session at the UT Arboretum.

To sign up to participate and/or to view the program, visit oakridgetn.gov/outdoorfestival.

Like this: Like Loading...