Family Promise of Roane County Receives Grant from Clayton® and FamilyPromise National to Support Families in South Region

A Future Begins at Home grant program helps families facing homelessness remain in their homes and regain stability

Rockwood, Tennessee – Family Promise of Roane County was recently awarded a $20,000 grant

from Clayton and Family Promise National that will ensure families in Roane County, TN

receive the support they need to remain safely housed.

The grant is a portion of the $1.3 million dollars that Clayton and Family Promise National are

dispersing to the Family Promise network nationwide. The funds are a result of the recently

announced partnership extension between Family Promise and Clayton. A Future Begins at

Home, the program that arose from the collaboration, focuses on helping families who face

homelessness remain in their homes and quickly regain stability. Since its inception in 2019, A

Future Begins at Home has catalyzed millions in additional funding resulting in more than

25,000 families served.

Roane County Family Promise Executive Director says, “This funding is exactly what we needed

in continuing our fight to ensure that all families in Roane County remain successfully housed.

We need more partners like Clayton that are willing to reach out to hurting families, hurting

people to ensure that housing equality is available, and that no child should experience

homelessness.”

In addition to the grant program, Clayton has donated 16 homes to the Family Promise network

since 2019. These homes are used primarily as transitional housing for families working with

Family Promise. The homes allow families to stay together and regain stability as they work to

find a new home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...