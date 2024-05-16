Family Promise of Roane County Receives Grant from Clayton® and FamilyPromise National to Support Families in South Region

A Future Begins at Home grant program helps families facing homelessness remain in their homes and regain stability

Rockwood, Tennessee – Family Promise of Roane County was recently awarded a $20,000 grant
from Clayton and Family Promise National that will ensure families in Roane County, TN
receive the support they need to remain safely housed.

The grant is a portion of the $1.3 million dollars that Clayton and Family Promise National are
dispersing to the Family Promise network nationwide. The funds are a result of the recently
announced partnership extension between Family Promise and Clayton. A Future Begins at
Home, the program that arose from the collaboration, focuses on helping families who face
homelessness remain in their homes and quickly regain stability. Since its inception in 2019, A
Future Begins at Home has catalyzed millions in additional funding resulting in more than
25,000 families served.

Roane County Family Promise Executive Director says, “This funding is exactly what we needed
in continuing our fight to ensure that all families in Roane County remain successfully housed.
We need more partners like Clayton that are willing to reach out to hurting families, hurting
people to ensure that housing equality is available, and that no child should experience
homelessness.”

In addition to the grant program, Clayton has donated 16 homes to the Family Promise network
since 2019. These homes are used primarily as transitional housing for families working with
Family Promise. The homes allow families to stay together and regain stability as they work to
find a new home.

